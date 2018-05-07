Raiders sign former Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have officially signed free agent linebacker Derrick Johnson to a one-year contract.

Coach Jon Gruden had said last week the sides agreed to terms and the contract became official on Monday. Oakland waived defensive back Darius Hillary to make room on the roster.

The Raiders also signed three players following tryouts at rookie minicamp over the weekend. Oakland gave deals to former Texas running back Chris Warren, Michigan fullback Henry Poggi and tight end Paul Butler from California of Pennsylvania.

Oakland cut running back Elijah Hood, defensive lineman Joby Saint Fleur and fullback Nick Sharga. Hood was a seventh-round pick last year and played one game as a rookie.

The 35-year-old Johnson spent his first 13 NFL seasons with the rival Kansas City Chiefs and will likely fill the role at middle linebacker that NaVorro Bowman played the second half of last season.

Johnson is a four-time Pro Bowler and the career tackles leader for the Chiefs. He appeared in 182 games with 169 starts since being drafted in the first round in 2005. He has 1,262 tackles, 27½ sacks and 14 interceptions in his career.

