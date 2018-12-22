Raiders show 'interest' in playing in San Francisco in 2019

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have had talks with the San Francisco Giants about playing home games at AT&T Park next season.

The Giants issued a statement Friday confirming the Raiders have expressed "initial interest" in playing in San Francisco in 2019.

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020 but have no lease for next year. They had been in talks about renewing in Oakland before city officials sued the team over its planned move. The Raiders didn't comment on the talks with the Giants.

The Giants said many details needed to be worked out before a deal could be finalized. California played college football games at AT&T Park in 2011 when Memorial Stadium was being renovated.

The Raiders played their first four games in San Francisco in 1960 at Kezar Stadium.

