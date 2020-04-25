Raiders draft receivers with 1st 2 picks in third round

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted a pair of receivers with their first two picks in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night, taking Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. and South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards.

The Raiders took Bowden 80th overall with their own pick and then used a third-rounder acquired in last year’s trade that sent Khalil Mack to Chicago to draft Edwards at No. 81.

The two will team with Henry Ruggs, who was taken 12th overall on Thursday, to overhaul one of the league’s least productive receiver groups.

The team’s wideouts ranked 30th in the league in receptions (145) and 29th in yards receiving (1,858) with fifth-round rookie slot receiver Hunter Renfrow catching the most passes with 49.

Tyrell Williams is also back after struggling most of last season with injured feet, along with free agent acquisition Nelson Agholor. There are no other proven receivers on the roster, leaving a major void at the No. 1 receiver spot.

Bowden is a dynamic player who was used mostly in the slot in college before moving to quarterback midway through last season. He ran for 1,486 yards and 13 TDs, averaging 7.9 yards per carry last season. He caught 67 passes for 745 yards and five TDs in 2018 when he was primarily a receiver.

Edwards had 71 catches for 816 yards and six TDs last season, but 36 of those receptions came on screen passes, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders also took cornerback Damon Arnette with the 19th pick on Thursday.

The Raiders have one more third-round pick at No. 91 from the deal that sent 2017 first-round cornerback Gareon Conley to Houston last season. The Raiders then have picks in the fourth and fifth rounds on Saturday.

