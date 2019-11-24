Raiders-Jets Stats
|Oakland
|3
|0
|0
|0—
|3
|New York
|3
|10
|21
|0—34
|First Quarter
Oak_FG Carlson 48, 9:56.
NYJ_FG Ficken 24, 5:02.
|Second Quarter
NYJ_Darnold 4 run (Ficken kick), 10:44.
NYJ_FG Ficken 35, 3:12.
|Third Quarter
NYJ_Griffin 1 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 12:58.
NYJ_R.Anderson 1 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 6:39.
NYJ_Poole 15 interception return (Ficken kick), 6:25.
A_78,523.
___
|Oak
|NYJ
|First downs
|10
|21
|Total Net Yards
|208
|401
|Rushes-yards
|22-68
|30-88
|Passing
|140
|313
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|1-26
|Kickoff Returns
|4-70
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-34-1
|20-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|1-2
|Punts
|7-45.0
|4-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|4-37
|Time of Possession
|28:30
|31:30
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oakland, Jacobs 10-34, Washington 6-19, Carr 1-11, Richard 2-4, Ingold 1-0, Glennon 2-0. New York, Bell 12-49, Darnold 4-16, Powell 5-15, Jo.Adams 4-6, Montgomery 5-2.
PASSING_Oakland, Carr 15-27-1-127, Glennon 4-7-0-20. New York, Darnold 20-29-0-315.
RECEIVING_Oakland, Richard 6-47, Waller 3-41, Renfrow 3-31, T.Williams 2-18, Jones 2-5, Moreau 1-3, Jacobs 1-2, Washington 1-0. New York, Bell 5-59, R.Anderson 4-86, Griffin 3-13, Thomas 2-22, Crowder 2-18, Berrios 1-69, Smith 1-22, Montgomery 1-21, Powell 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Carlson 43. New York, Ficken 48.