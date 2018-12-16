Raiders-Bengals Stats
|Oakland
|0
|7
|6
|3—16
|Cincinnati
|7
|13
|0
|10—30
|First Quarter
Cin_Boyd 7 pass from Driskel (Bullock kick), 3:00.
|Second Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 10:17.
Cin_FG Bullock 34, 6:41.
Oak_L.Smith 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 3:48.
Cin_FG Bullock 38, 1:39.
|Third Quarter
Oak_FG Carlson 50, 6:27.
Oak_FG Carlson 27, 2:38.
|Fourth Quarter
Cin_FG Bullock 23, 10:45.
Oak_FG Carlson 40, 5:05.
Cin_Mixon 15 run (Bullock kick), 4:04.
A_44,568.
___
|Oak
|Cin
|First downs
|13
|18
|Total Net Yards
|297
|294
|Rushes-yards
|16-68
|41-171
|Passing
|229
|123
|Punt Returns
|3-22
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|3-71
|4-168
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-38-0
|14-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-34
|1-7
|Punts
|6-38.2
|5-43.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-90
|9-85
|Time of Possession
|26:41
|33:19
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oakland, Martin 9-39, Waller 1-21, Richard 4-9, Washington 1-1, Roberts 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Mixon 27-129, Driskel 7-32, Bernard 6-7, Ross 1-3.
PASSING_Oakland, Carr 21-38-0-263. Cincinnati, Driskel 14-33-1-130.
RECEIVING_Oakland, J.Nelson 6-88, Richard 5-67, Roberts 3-29, Cook 2-23, Ateman 2-20, Waller 1-44, L.Smith 1-1, Carr 1-(minus 9). Cincinnati, Boyd 4-38, Erickson 3-23, Bernard 2-25, Mixon 2-1, Uzomah 1-27, Core 1-10, Ross 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.