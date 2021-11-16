Racism in English cricket recounted by Rafiq at parliament ROB HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 5:54 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Giving testimony in tears, former cricketer Azeem Rafiq told a British parliamentary hearing on Tuesday that he was humiliated by the racist abuse and bullying he suffered at England’s most successful cricket club.
Rafiq said Yorkshire teammates used an offensive term referencing his Pakistani heritage, and the leadership at the 33-time winners of the English county championship failed to act on the racism.