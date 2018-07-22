Quintana, Cubs beat Cardinals 7-2













Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 2 of 4 Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 3 of 4 St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler, right, celebrates with Matt Carpenter after scoring on a one-run double by Yairo Munoz during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. less St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler, right, celebrates with Matt Carpenter after scoring on a one-run double by Yairo Munoz during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 22, ... more Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 4 of 4 St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Mike Meyers sits in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Mike Meyers sits in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Quintana, Cubs beat Cardinals 7-2 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Quintana pitched seven effective innings, keeping Matt Carpenter in the ballpark and helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday.

Quintana (9-6) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out six and walked four in his first start since July 10. The left-hander also matched his career high with 121 pitches after he got an extended break to work with pitching coach Jim Hickey on his changeup and get over some shoulder fatigue.

Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Mike Mayers (2-1) with two out in the sixth inning, and the Cubs broke it open with three runs in the eighth. The NL Central leaders took three of five from the Cardinals in their first series after the All-Star break and moved 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Milwaukee.

Carpenter's homer streak ended at six games, a single-season record for St. Louis.