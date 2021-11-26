Quinerly scores 18 points, No. 10 Alabama beats Drake 80-71 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 7:26 p.m.
1 of7 Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) hauls in a rebound in front of Drake guard Garrett Sturtz (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Drake guard D.J. Wilkins drives around Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Alabama guard JD Davison, right, blocks shot by Drake forward ShanQuan Hemphill during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Alabama coach Nate Oats talks to guards Jaden Shackelford and Keon Ellis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly, left, tries to get around Drake guard Roman Penn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, Jaden Shackelford and Juwan Gary each had 14, and No. 10 Alabama beat Drake 80-71 in the consolation round of ESPN Events Invitational on Friday.
Gary added 10 rebounds for Alabama (5-1), which was shocked 72-68 by coach Rick Pitino's Iona team in its tournament opener on Thursday.