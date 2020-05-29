Qualifier for Korn Ferry event in Omaha set for Arbor Links

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska golfers or those with ties to the state can try to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship in July.

The 36-hole qualifier will be played at ArborLinks in Nebraska City on July 2. Professional and amateur golfers with Nebraska ties can vie for an exemption into the July 27-Aug. 2 tournament at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.

Current legal residents of Nebraska, Nebraska Section PGA members and PGA Associates, students and graduates of Nebraska colleges or universities and individuals born in Nebraska who graduated from a state high school are eligible for the qualifier if his handicap index is 4.0 or less.

The qualifier is limited to the first 60 entrants who meet all eligibility and handicap requirements. Entry deadline is June 23. Details are available on t he tournament website.