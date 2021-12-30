Purdue outlasts Tennessee 48-45 in OT in Music City Bowl TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Dec. 30, 2021 Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 9:03 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mitchell Fineran kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime and Purdue finished off its best season since 2003 by overcoming a 14-point deficit and beating Tennessee 48-45 on Thursday in a record-setting Music City Bowl.
Purdue (9-4) tied for the second-most wins in program history as only the 12th team in the Boilermakers' 134-year history to win nine games. They also won their fifth game away from home, something they hadn't done since 1943.
