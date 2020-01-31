Pritchard Breaks Oregon's Assists Record In Win Over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 21 points and broke Oregon’s all-time assists record in leading the No. 11 Ducks to a 77-72 victory over California on Thursday night.

Chris Duarte added 19 points as Oregon (18-4, 7-2 Pac-12) remained on top of the conference standings with the victory.

Matt Bradley scored a season-high 27 points to lead Cal (9-11, 3-4).

Pritchard was held to just two points in the first half and scored 19 in the second. The senior guard immediately made his presence felt when he returned from the intermission.

With the score tied at 32 at the half, Pritchard made a 3-pointer and followed up by converting a three-point play with a reverse layup.

Cal (9-11, 3-4) took a 54-47 lead midway through the second half, but the Ducks went ahead for good on Anthony Mathis’ 3-pointer that snapped a 58-58 tie with 6:53 remaining.

That basket was set up by Pritchard’s 615th career assist, setting a new career mark for the Ducks. Kenya Wilkins, who played for Oregon from 1993-97, held the previous record.

The Bears got off to a fast start in the game, hitting six of their first nine shots, but the Ducks shifted momentum their way in the first half with full-court pressure that Cal had trouble handling.

Duarte had 13 in the half to lead Oregon while Grant Anticevich scored 10 for Cal.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks have been knocked off twice on the road in conference play, but they kept their poise while trailing midway through the second half. Their defensive pressure was also a key factor in the win.

Cal: The Bears shot well from beyond the arc, hitting 9 of 18 shots, but they wasted too many possessions with their 14 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Plays Saturday at Stanford, a surprise team in the conference.

Cal: Hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

