Price carries FIU to 48-10 romp over Long Island in opener

MIAMI (AP) — D'Vonte Price ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries and Florida International breezed to a 48-10 victory over Long Island in a season opener on Thursday night.

Price accounted for all 69 yards on the opening drive for the Panthers — carrying three times and capping the drive with an 8-yard TD. Price scored on the second play of the second drive, running 68 yards for a score. His final carry came in the second quarter and resulted in a 28-yard TD and a 28-0 lead.