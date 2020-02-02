Pretchel, No. 6 Stanford women cruise past Washington St

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Ashten Pretchel had 19 points and 14 rebounds and No. 6 Stanford cruised past Washington State 71-49 on Sunday.

Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (20-2, 9-1 Pac-12), who have won five straight since their lone conference loss to Oregon.

Stanford improved to 67-0 all-time against Washington State.

After scoring a season-best 32 points Friday against California, Borislava Hristova was held to 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting for Washington State (10-12, 3-7 Pac-12). Jovana Subasic scored 12 points and Chanelle Molina had 10 for the Cougars, who shot 31% from the field, including 0 for 15 from 3-point range.

The Cardinal have held four of their past eight opponents under 50 points.

The Cardinal jumped out to a 23-8 lead in the first quarter with a flurry of buckets from five different players. Washington State struggled with Stanford's length and athleticism, shooting 25% from the field and committing five turnovers.

Washington State responded with an 11-3 run to start the second quarter. Stanford led 42-27 at the break and then held Washington State to eight points on 22% shooting in the third quarter to pull away.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal are 31-0 in Pullman and have beaten the Cougars by 10 points or more in 11 straight meetings.

Washington State: The Cougars fell to 0-10 against ranked opponents. No team in the Pac-12 has played more ranked opponents than the Cougars this season.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts UCLA on Friday.

Washington State: Hosts Colorado on Friday.

