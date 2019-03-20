Pressly, Astros reach $20.4M, 3-year deal that adds $17.5M

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Ryan Pressly and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $20.4 million, three-year contract, a deal that adds $17.5 million over an additional two seasons.

The 30-year-old agreed in January to a $2.9 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. The deal announced Wednesday keeps that salary and adds $8.75 million in each of the following two seasons.

Houston has a $10 million option for 2022 that would become guaranteed if he pitches in 60 or more games in each of the previous two seasons.

Pressley was 2-1 with a 2.54 ERA in 77 games last year for Minnesota and Houston, which acquired him on July 27. He 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA and two saves for the Astros.

He would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports