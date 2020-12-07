https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Presidents-Cup-Standings-15782344.php
Presidents Cup Standings
Recommended Video:
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|1.
|Justin Thomas
|3,011
|2.
|Dustin Johnson
|2,781
|3.
|Webb Simpson
|2,168
|4.
|Collin Morikawa
|2,027
|5.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1,764
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|1,729
|7.
|Daniel Berger
|1,683
|8.
|Patrick Reed
|1,580
|9.
|Brendon Todd
|1,516
|10.
|Harris English
|1,487
|11.
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,456
|12.
|Lanto Griffin
|1,398
|13.
|Adam Long
|1,292
|14.
|Kevin Kisner
|1,238
|15.
|Tony Finau
|1,216
|1.
|Cameron Smith
|AUS
|89.04
|2.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|78.31
|3.
|Sungjae Im
|KOR
|76.04
|4.
|Carlos Ortiz
|MEX
|57.75
|5.
|Joaquin Niemann
|CHI
|57.29
|6.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|54.37
|7.
|Sebastián Muñoz
|COL
|48.89
|8.
|Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|41.70
|9.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|RSA
|41.32
|10.
|George Coetzee
|RSA
|40.33
|11.
|Corey Conners
|CAN
|38.03
|12.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|CAN
|37.96
|13.
|Yuki Inamori
|JPN
|37.60
|14.
|Dylan Frittelli
|RSA
|35.13
|15.
|Garrick Higgo
|RSA
|32.31
View Comments