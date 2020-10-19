https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Presidents-Cup-Standings-15658867.php
Presidents Cup Standings
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|1.
|Justin Thomas
|2,558
|2.
|Webb Simpson
|2,032
|3.
|Collin Morikawa
|2,006
|4.
|Dustin Johnson
|1,936
|5.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1,741
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|1,630
|7.
|Daniel Berger
|1,606
|8.
|Patrick Reed
|1,448
|9.
|Brendon Todd
|1,413
|10.
|Lanto Griffin
|1,328
|11.
|Harris English
|1,272
|12.
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,096
|13.
|Kevin Streelman
|1,093
|14.
|Kevin Na
|1,082
|15.
|Matthew Wolff
|1,053
|1.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|46.90
|2.
|George Coetzee
|RSA
|40.33
|3.
|Joaquin Niemann
|CHI
|37.46
|4.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|36.50
|5.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|CAN
|27.87
|6.
|Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|26.29
|7.
|Sebastián Muñoz
|COL
|25.29
|8.
|Garrick Higgo
|RSA
|24.79
|9.
|Sungjae Im
|KOR
|20.65
|10.
|Hanbyeol Kim
|KOR
|18.00
|11.
|Lucas Herbert
|AUS
|17.94
|12.
|Taylor Pendrith
|CAN
|17.93
|13.
|Rikuya Hoshino
|JPN
|16.00
|14.
|Masahiro Kawamura
|JPN
|15.51
|15.
|Brett Drewitt
|AUS
|15.21
