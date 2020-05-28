Premier League plans June 17 restart after 100-day shutdown

Recommended Video:

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Premier League is planning to return on June 17 after a 100-day shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's official broadcasters in Britain — Sky Sports and the BBC — said Thursday that English football will return with a doubleheader featuring Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

The league, which last staged a game on March 9, declined comment saying a meeting was ongoing. Approval from authorities is required for sporting events to resume with strict medical protocols to try to prevent COVID-19 being spread.

Football has already resumed in Germany, with three rounds of the Bundesliga played in empty stadiums. The Spanish league has government approval to restart after June 8.

But lockdown measures have only just been eased to allow full practice sessions to resume at Premier League clubs.

The two matches set for Wednesday, June 17, are both make-up games from previous rounds. The full 30th round of games are set to be contested the following weekend.

FILE - In this Sunday, May 6, 2018 file photo, the English Premier League trophy is displayed on the pitch prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. A Bournemouth player is one of two positive tests for COVID-19 to emerge from the Premier League’s second round of testing, the club said on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The team said “medical confidentiality means the player’s name will not be disclosed” and added that he will self-isolate for seven days before being tested again at a later date. The league tested 996 players and club staff on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. less FILE - In this Sunday, May 6, 2018 file photo, the English Premier League trophy is displayed on the pitch prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at ... more Photo: Rui Vieira, AP Photo: Rui Vieira, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Premier League plans June 17 restart after 100-day shutdown 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Liverpool is on the verge of winning the Premier League, sitting 25 points in front with nine games remaining.

It's still unclear where games will be played when the league resumes. Police have said only neutral venues should be used over concerns fans would congregate outside, but that plan was opposed by the 20 clubs.

“I would think that the vast, vast majority of people would respect what the football club tells them to do,” said Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool area. "If it said, ‘Do not come to Anfield and congregate,’ then they wouldn’t do that.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports