Prairie View tops Mississippi Valley State 69-63

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Devonte Patterson had 20 points and 13 rebounds as Prairie View won its seventh consecutive home game, defeating Mississippi Valley State 69-63 on Saturday.

Gary Blackston had 13 points and eight rebounds for Prairie View (14-12, 12-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Gerard Andrus added 11 points. Dennis Jones had six assists for the home team.

Dante Scott had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Delta Devils (5-23, 3-11). Patrick Rucker added 11 points. Gregory Jones-Rollins had six rebounds.

Jordan Evans, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Delta Devils, shot only 17 percent in the game (2 of 12).

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Prairie View defeated Mississippi Valley State 89-78 on Jan. 26. Prairie View matches up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Monday. Mississippi Valley State faces Texas Southern on the road on Monday.

