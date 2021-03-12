Positive COVID-19 test for Virginia nixes ACC semifinal

The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled its tournament semifinal game between No. 16 Virginia and Georgia Tech due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.
The league called off its second tournament game in two days on Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Seminoles were set to play the first of two semifinal games. That means Georgia Tech will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup.