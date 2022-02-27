Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|29
|36.4
|222-552
|.402
|92-284
|159-181
|.878
|695
|24.0
|Hart
|4
|34.0
|29-51
|.569
|11-26
|15-19
|.789
|84
|21.0
|McCollum
|36
|35.2
|290-665
|.436
|111-289
|48-68
|.706
|739
|20.5
|Powell
|40
|33.3
|247-542
|.456
|93-229
|159-198
|.803
|746
|18.7
|Simons
|54
|29.3
|333-744
|.448
|166-412
|91-102
|.892
|923
|17.1
|Nurkic
|56
|28.2
|321-600
|.535
|15-56
|185-268
|.690
|842
|15.0
|Winslow
|7
|30.0
|34-74
|.459
|8-24
|10-16
|.625
|86
|12.3
|Little
|42
|25.9
|145-315
|.460
|51-154
|69-94
|.734
|410
|9.8
|McLemore
|43
|18.7
|129-331
|.390
|96-263
|29-37
|.784
|383
|8.9
|Covington
|48
|29.8
|128-336
|.381
|79-230
|30-36
|.833
|365
|7.6
|Nance
|37
|23.2
|102-198
|.515
|19-62
|32-49
|.653
|255
|6.9
|Williams
|3
|10.3
|6-12
|.500
|1-3
|7-10
|.700
|20
|6.7
|Smith
|37
|17.2
|79-189
|.418
|6-27
|42-64
|.656
|206
|5.6
|Perry
|2
|20.5
|4-9
|.444
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|5.5
|Zeller
|27
|13.1
|51-90
|.567
|0-4
|38-49
|.776
|140
|5.2
|McGriff
|3
|15.3
|5-14
|.357
|2-6
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|4.7
|Watford
|34
|12.9
|64-110
|.582
|1-11
|29-41
|.707
|158
|4.6
|Elleby
|36
|15.3
|57-148
|.385
|18-65
|24-30
|.800
|156
|4.3
|Johnson
|1
|17.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|4.0
|Brown
|29
|8.5
|38-87
|.437
|5-24
|20-32
|.625
|101
|3.5
|Hughes
|4
|13.3
|5-21
|.238
|2-14
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Snell
|38
|14.4
|36-97
|.371
|24-75
|3-3
|1.000
|99
|2.6
|Eubanks
|1
|21.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Blevins
|13
|6.1
|9-24
|.375
|6-15
|0-2
|.000
|24
|1.8
|Cumberland
|3
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|60
|240.4
|2337-5218
|.448
|807-2277
|996-1305
|.763
|6477
|108.0
|OPPONENTS
|60
|240.4
|2446-5174
|.473
|822-2213
|1028-1350
|.761
|6742
|112.4
