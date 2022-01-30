Skip to main content
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 29 36.4 222-552 .402 92-284 159-181 .878 695 24.0
McCollum 31 35.3 246-566 .435 102-252 44-63 .698 638 20.6
Powell 37 33.0 224-497 .451 80-204 149-185 .805 677 18.3
Simons 43 28.0 243-541 .449 120-296 67-73 .918 673 15.7
Nurkic 46 27.5 257-473 .543 9-45 153-220 .695 676 14.7
Little 42 25.9 145-315 .460 51-154 69-94 .734 410 9.8
McLemore 32 17.5 98-228 .430 78-184 19-24 .792 293 9.2
Covington 45 29.5 125-319 .392 76-215 26-32 .813 352 7.8
Nance 37 23.2 102-198 .515 19-62 32-49 .653 255 6.9
Smith 30 17.0 67-159 .421 6-27 34-49 .694 174 5.8
Perry 2 20.5 4-9 .444 1-2 2-2 1.000 11 5.5
Zeller 27 13.1 51-90 .567 0-4 38-49 .776 140 5.2
McGriff 3 15.3 5-14 .357 2-6 2-2 1.000 14 4.7
Williams 2 6.0 2-3 .667 0-0 4-7 .571 8 4.0
Elleby 27 11.2 38-88 .432 14-44 15-18 .833 105 3.9
Watford 23 10.4 34-64 .531 0-5 15-23 .652 83 3.6
Snell 34 13.5 27-78 .346 18-60 3-3 1.000 75 2.2
Blevins 7 5.7 5-13 .385 4-9 0-2 .000 14 2.0
Brown 19 4.9 15-34 .441 0-6 6-13 .462 36 1.9
Cumberland 3 4.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 49 240.5 1911-4243 .450 672-1860 837-1089 .769 5331 108.8
OPPONENTS 49 240.5 2010-4234 .475 661-1792 822-1086 .757 5503 112.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 13 107 120 4.1 212 7.3 37 1 17 83 11
McCollum 29 100 129 4.2 138 4.5 71 0 32 64 21
Powell 15 102 117 3.2 78 2.1 84 0 39 56 15
Simons 19 93 112 2.6 157 3.7 86 0 21 76 6
Nurkic 127 373 500 10.9 125 2.7 157 1 55 115 27
Little 58 178 236 5.6 54 1.3 82 0 25 40 36
McLemore 7 36 43 1.3 26 .8 48 0 11 22 4
Covington 39 211 250 5.6 54 1.2 119 1 65 51 59
Nance 58 151 209 5.6 73 2.0 67 0 38 27 13
Smith 14 51 65 2.2 102 3.4 42 0 35 42 10
Perry 2 5 7 3.5 2 1.0 6 0 1 1 0
Zeller 50 75 125 4.6 22 .8 56 0 8 19 6
McGriff 6 9 15 5.0 3 1.0 7 0 0 0 1
Williams 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
Elleby 16 42 58 2.1 23 .9 37 0 14 11 3
Watford 16 45 61 2.7 20 .9 28 0 5 14 10
Snell 10 49 59 1.7 18 .5 39 0 5 10 4
Blevins 0 3 3 .4 2 .3 2 0 0 3 0
Brown 8 15 23 1.2 5 .3 13 0 2 7 4
Cumberland 1 2 3 1.0 1 .3 2 0 0 0 0
TEAM 488 1649 2137 43.6 1117 22.8 983 3 373 682 230
OPPONENTS 446 1678 2124 43.3 1262 25.8 979 4 368 669 220
