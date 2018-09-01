Points shared as Brighton, Fulham meet for first time in EPL

Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammate Solly March during their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Fulham's Andre Schurrle celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Fulham, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) less Fulham's Andre Schurrle celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Fulham, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, ... more Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scores his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Fulham, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) less Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scores his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Fulham, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 1, ... more Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP

Fulham's Jean Michael Seri, left, vies for the ball with Brighton's Anthony Knockaert, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Fulham, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) less Fulham's Jean Michael Seri, left, vies for the ball with Brighton's Anthony Knockaert, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Fulham, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, ... more Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP

Fulham's Andre Schurrle celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Fulham, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) less Fulham's Andre Schurrle celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Fulham, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, ... more Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP

Fulham's Andre Schurrle scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Fulham, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) less Fulham's Andre Schurrle scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Fulham, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. ... more Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP









BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Glenn Murray scored twice as Brighton rallied to draw with Fulham 2-2 in their first-ever meeting in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The veteran striker equalized with a late penalty at Amex Stadium, having halved the deficit with 23 minutes remaining.

Fulham, whose goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli saved a first-half spot kick from Pascal Gross, looked on course for victory after goals from Andre Schuerrle and in-form forward Aleksandar Mitrovic either side of the break.

Serbia international Mitrovic smashed home his fourth league goal of the season but the summer signing from Newcastle went from hero to villain when he was penalized for handball by referee Lee Probert.

Murray calmly sent Bettinelli the wrong way from the spot, finishing powerfully into the left of the net six minutes from time.

