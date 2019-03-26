Pogrebnyak fined for criticizing black Russia player

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian striker Pavel Pogrebnyak has been fined for remarks he made about black players on the Russia national team.

Pogrebnyak told Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda this month he didn't believe Brazil-born Ari should play for Russia, adding "it's funny when a dark-skinned player plays for the Russia team."

Pogrebnyak later said he didn't mean to offend black players but believed foreign-born players shouldn't represent Russia.

The Russian Football Union ethics committee fined Pogrebnyak 250,000 rubles ($3,800) and said the former international could be suspended until the end of the season for another offense.

Ari has lived in Russia for nine years and made his debut for Russia in November. In the Russia squad, goalkeeper Guilherme and right back Mario Fernandes were also born in Brazil.

Pogrebnyak played for Russia from 2006-12.

