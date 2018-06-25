Photo: Steven Paston, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close

Image 1 of 9 Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, south England, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, south England, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Photo: Steven Paston, AP

Image 2 of 9 Great Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Great Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Photo: Steven Paston, AP

Image 3 of 9 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returns the ball to Great Britain's Andy Murray on day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returns the ball to Great Britain's Andy Murray on day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Photo: Steven Paston, AP

Image 4 of 9 Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, south England, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, south England, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Photo: Steven Paston, AP

Image 5 of 9 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returns the ball to Britain's Andy Murray on day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, south England, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returns the ball to Britain's Andy Murray on day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, south England, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Photo: Steven Paston, AP

Image 6 of 9 Karolina Pliskova celebrates after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Karolina Pliskova celebrates after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Photo: Steven Paston, AP

Image 7 of 9 Karolina Pliskova returns the ball to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Karolina Pliskova returns the ball to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Monday June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Photo: Steven Paston, AP

Image 8 of 9 Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki returns the ball to Italy's Camila Giorgi during day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki returns the ball to Italy's Camila Giorgi during day two of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Photo: Steven Paston, AP