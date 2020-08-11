https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Pittsburgh-St-Louis-Runs-15473887.php Pittsburgh-St. Louis Runs Published 8:21 pm EDT, Monday, August 10, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Labor Department: CT needs emergency loan to pay for unemployment 2 Stamford protest turns into physical confrontation 3 ‘It’s really affecting our life:’ Westport community struggles with Eversource’s response 4 3,500-plus customers remain without power in Westport 5 Multifamily house damaged by fire in Shippan 6 Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray's home 7 UI says 99% of power back by today; Eversource targets Tuesday View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.