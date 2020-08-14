Pittsburgh-Cincinnati Runs

Pirates first. Adam Frazier homers to center field. Kevin Newman lines out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Josh Bell strikes out swinging. Colin Moran homers to center field. Bryan Reynolds flies out to deep left center field to Nick Senzel.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Reds 0.

Pirates second. Gregory Polanco homers to right field. Erik Gonzalez doubles to deep left field. Jarrod Dyson flies out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos. Erik Gonzalez to third. Jacob Stallings singles to shallow center field. Erik Gonzalez scores. Adam Frazier singles to shallow left field. Jacob Stallings to second. Kevin Newman singles to center field. Adam Frazier to second. Jacob Stallings to third. Josh Bell singles to left field. Kevin Newman to second. Adam Frazier scores. Jacob Stallings scores. Colin Moran singles to deep center field. Josh Bell to second. Kevin Newman scores. Bryan Reynolds walks. Colin Moran to second. Josh Bell to third. Gregory Polanco walks. Bryan Reynolds to second. Colin Moran to third. Josh Bell scores. Erik Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop, Eugenio Suarez to Joey Votto. Gregory Polanco to second. Bryan Reynolds to third. Colin Moran scores. Jarrod Dyson lines out to shortstop to Freddy Galvis.

7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 9, Reds 0.

Reds second. Eugenio Suarez walks. Jesse Winker singles to right center field. Eugenio Suarez to third. Nick Senzel singles to left field. Jesse Winker to second. Eugenio Suarez scores. Josh VanMeter flies out to deep right field to Gregory Polanco. Jesse Winker to third. Freddy Galvis grounds out to first base. Nick Senzel out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 9, Reds 1.

Reds fourth. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Jesse Winker doubles to deep center field. Nick Senzel homers to center field. Jesse Winker scores. Josh VanMeter flies out to left field to Bryan Reynolds. Freddy Galvis singles to shortstop. Tucker Barnhart strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 9, Reds 3.

Reds seventh. Freddy Galvis homers to left field. Tucker Barnhart called out on strikes. Phillip Ervin pinch-hitting for Shogo Akiyama. Phillip Ervin flies out to left field to Bryan Reynolds. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 9, Reds 4.

Reds eighth. Joey Votto walks. Eugenio Suarez singles to left field. Joey Votto to second. Jesse Winker reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Eugenio Suarez out at second. Joey Votto to third. Nick Senzel doubles to third base. Jesse Winker to third. Joey Votto scores. Josh VanMeter strikes out swinging. Freddy Galvis grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Colin Moran.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 9, Reds 5.

Reds ninth. Tucker Barnhart homers to right field. Phillip Ervin singles to shallow left field. Nick Castellanos grounds out to shallow infield, Jacob Stallings to Colin Moran. Phillip Ervin to second. Joey Votto flies out to Bryan Reynolds. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 9, Reds 6.