Pittsburgh-Chicago Cubs Runs

Pirates first. Adam Frazier singles to center field. Kevin Newman singles to left center field. Adam Frazier to second. Ka'ai Tom walks. Kevin Newman to second. Adam Frazier to third. Jacob Stallings grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Duffy to Anthony Rizzo. Ka'ai Tom to second. Kevin Newman to third. Adam Frazier scores. Erik Gonzalez flies out to shallow center field to Ildemaro Vargas. Wilmer Difo singles to center field. Ka'ai Tom scores. Kevin Newman scores. Todd Frazier singles to right field. Wilmer Difo to third. Troy Stokes Jr. reaches on error. Todd Frazier to third. Wilmer Difo scores. Throwing error by Ildemaro Vargas. Tyler Anderson strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Pirates 4, Cubs 0.