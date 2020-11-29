Pittsburgh 71, Hofstra 58
Henry 1-7 2-2 4, Hines 6-13 2-4 14, Brown 1-9 3-4 5, Knight 2-13 6-6 11, Nicholson 7-16 0-0 17, Croskey 0-1 2-4 2, Reynolds 0-0 1-2 1, Swint 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-63 16-22 58
Igbokwe 2-3 1-2 5, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Everett 5-12 10-10 23, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Harris 4-14 5-9 13, Ezeja 0-0 0-0 0, Judkins 0-1 0-0 0, Hayford 1-6 0-0 2, Strother 3-6 0-0 8, Clesca 2-3 2-2 7, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Hueston 2-3 2-2 6, King 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 20-25 71
|Hofstra
|10
|18
|17
|13
|—
|58
|Pittsburgh
|23
|23
|13
|12
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Hofstra 4-19 (Henry 0-1, Hines 0-1, Brown 0-2, Knight 1-7, Nicholson 3-8), Pittsburgh 7-19 (Everett 3-7, Green 1-2, Harris 0-2, Hayford 0-2, Strother 2-4, Clesca 1-1, Hueston 0-1). Assists_Hofstra 7 (Knight 3), Pittsburgh 13 (Harris 6). Fouled Out_Hofstra Brown. Rebounds_Hofstra 40 (Team 6-8), Pittsburgh 42 (Brown 2-8). Total Fouls_Hofstra 24, Pittsburgh 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_500.