Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Washington 2 1 0 0 — 3 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 1 — 4 Pittsburgh won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rodrigues 1 (Guentzel, Dumoulin), 0:19. 2, Washington, Dowd 1, 12:04. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Kuznetsov, Wilson), 14:24. Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Sceviour 1 (Blueger), 2:10. 5, Washington, Backstrom 2 (Kuznetsov, Ovechkin), 10:09 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Pettersson 1 (Zucker, Rust), 12:57. Third Period_None. Overtime_None. Shootout_Pittsburgh 1 (Letang NG, Crosby NG, Malkin NG, Guentzel G), Washington 0 (Oshie NG, Backstrom NG, Kuznetsov NG, Ovechkin NG). Shots on Goal_Washington 12-3-7-1_23. Pittsburgh 8-11-6-2_27. Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 5. Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 1-0-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 1-0-0 (23-20). A_0 (18,387). T_2:40. Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Libor Suchanek.