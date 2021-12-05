Skip to main content
Sports

Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1

Pittsburgh 0 3 1 4
Vancouver 0 1 0 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 11 (Letang, Dumoulin), 2:19. 2, Vancouver, Podkolzin 5 (Boeser, Ekman-Larsson), 6:18. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 12 (Carter, Crosby), 17:13 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 13 (Crosby, Letang), 18:23 (pp).

Third Period_5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 3 (Guentzel, Letang), 11:15.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-22-10_44. Vancouver 7-5-11_23.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 6; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 11-5-4 (23 shots-22 saves). Vancouver, Demko 8-11-1 (44-40).

A_18,422 (18,910). T_2:26.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Gawryletz.

More for you