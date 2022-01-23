Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 2

Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 \u2014 2 Pittsburgh 0 0 2 1 \u2014 3 Pittsburgh won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Wheeler 2 (Scheifele, Dillon), 3:28. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Connor 22 (Wheeler, Stastny), 8:11 (pp). Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Kapanen 9 (Heinen, Malkin), 6:55. 4, Pittsburgh, Carter 12, 7:04. Overtime_None. Shootout_Pittsburgh 1 (Guentzel NG, Crosby G, Letang NG), Winnipeg 0 (Connor NG, Scheifele NG, Dubois NG). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 11-5-8-5_29. Pittsburgh 12-11-12-3_38. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 4. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 14-12-6 (38 shots-36 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 22-7-4 (29-27). A_17,962 (18,387). T_2:43. Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Dan Kelly, Jesse Marquis.