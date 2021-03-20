Skip to main content
Sports

Pittsburgh 3, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 0 2 1 3
New Jersey 1 0 0 1

First Period_1, New Jersey, Palmieri 5 (Bratt, Vatanen), 7:19.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 6 (Lafferty, Pettersson), 4:59. 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 11 (Crosby, Guentzel), 6:35 (pp).

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 13 (Rust, Crosby), 14:25.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-12-8_29. New Jersey 4-10-11_25.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 7-3-0 (25 shots-24 saves). New Jersey, Wedgewood 3-4-3 (29-26).

A_1,800 (16,514). T_2:22.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.

