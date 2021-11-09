Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27

Pit_Harris 10 run (Boswell kick), 9:42. Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 26 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-7; Washington 12 run. Pittsburgh 7, Chicago 0.

Second Quarter

Pit_Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:22. Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Heyward 0 interception return to Chicago 36; Harris 2 run on 4th-and-1; Roethlisberger 11 pass to D.Johnson. Pittsburgh 14, Chicago 0.

Chi_FG Santos 30, :15. Drive: 4 plays, -2 yards, 00:42. Pittsburgh 14, Chicago 3.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 22, 7:43. Drive: 10 plays, 89 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Fields 17 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-8; Montgomery 10 run; Fields 50 pass to Goodwin; Fields 10 pass to Kmet; Fields 11 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-15. Pittsburgh 14, Chicago 6.

Pit_Freiermuth 10 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 2:08. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:35. Key Plays: McCloud kick return to Pittsburgh 25; Roethlisberger 42 pass to Washington; D.Johnson 11 run; Harris 1 run on 4th-and-1; Claypool 11 run. Pittsburgh 20, Chicago 6.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Mooney 15 run (Santos kick), 14:17. Drive: 7 plays, 82 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Grant kick return to Chicago 18; Montgomery 12 run; Fields 20 pass to Mooney; Fields 28 pass to J.Graham. Pittsburgh 20, Chicago 13.

Pit_FG Boswell 54, 11:52. Drive: 5 plays, 39 yards, 2:25. Pittsburgh 23, Chicago 13.

Chi_Houston-Carson 25 fumble return (Santos kick), 6:31. Pittsburgh 23, Chicago 20.

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 2:52. Drive: 12 plays, 41 yards, 3:39. Key Plays: Harris 13 run; Roethlisberger 10 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-7; Roethlisberger 11 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-16. Pittsburgh 26, Chicago 20.

Chi_Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:46. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:06. Key Plays: Grant kick return to Chicago 25; Fields 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Fields 39 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-2. Chicago 27, Pittsburgh 26.

Pit_FG Boswell 40, :26. Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 1:20. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 12 pass to McCloud; Roethlisberger 22 pass to D.Johnson; Roethlisberger 13 pass to Freiermuth; Roethlisberger 1 run on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27.

A_60,788.

___

Chi Pit FIRST DOWNS 20 20 Rushing 7 8 Passing 11 8 Penalty 2 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-12 7-17 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 414 280 Total Plays 58 66 Avg Gain 7.1 4.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 136 105 Rushes 26 32 Avg per rush 5.231 3.281 NET YARDS PASSING 278 175 Sacked-Yds lost 3-13 4-30 Gross-Yds passing 291 205 Completed-Att. 17-29 21-30 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 8.688 5.147 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-4-4 7-4-1 PUNTS-Avg. 5-46.8 5-39.2 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 135 68 Punt Returns 0-0 4-28 Kickoff Returns 6-135 2-40 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 12-115 5-30 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 29:03 31:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 13-63, Fields 8-45, Mooney 1-15, Herbert 4-13. Pittsburgh, Harris 22-62, Washington 2-13, Claypool 2-13, D.Johnson 2-11, Snell 2-6, Roethlisberger 2-0.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 17-29-1-291. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-30-0-205.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 6-87, Robinson 4-68, Mooney 3-41, Montgomery 2-17, Goodwin 1-50, J.Graham 1-28. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-56, Freiermuth 5-43, Claypool 3-30, Harris 3-16, Washington 1-42, McCloud 1-12, D.Watt 1-3, Ballage 1-2, Rader 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, None. Pittsburgh, McCloud 4-28.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Grant 6-135. Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-40.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Ro.Smith 6-6-1, Shelley 5-0-0, J.Johnson 4-1-0, Quinn 4-0-1, Trevathan 3-4-0, Marsh 3-2-1, Goldman 3-1-0, Hicks 3-0-0, Ta.Gipson 2-2-0, Tr.Gipson 2-1-0, Jones 2-0-0, Kamara 2-0-0, Tabor 2-0-0, Vildor 2-0-0, Houston-Carson 1-4-0, Nichols 1-1-1, Blackson 1-1-0, Mustipher 1-0-0, Tonga 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 8-0-0, T.Watt 4-3-3, Te.Edmunds 4-0-0, Maulet 4-0-0, Sutton 3-0-0, Schobert 2-3-0, Bush 2-1-0, Charlton 2-1-0, Heyward 2-0-0, Mondeaux 1-1-0, Haden 1-0-0, Norwood 1-0-0, Pierre 1-0-0, Highsmith 0-3-0, Buggs 0-2-0, Wormley 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Pittsburgh, Heyward 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 65.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jefferies, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay John McGrath.