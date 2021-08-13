Phi_FG Elliott 47, 12:35. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Watkins kick return to Philadelphia 5; Hurts 34 pass to Goedert. Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0.

Phi_Watkins 79 pass from Flacco (Elliott kick), :33. Drive: 3 plays, 93 yards, 1:31. Philadelphia 10, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 47, 9:41. Drive: 8 plays, 34 yards, 3:34. Key Play: Flacco 13 pass to Reagor. Philadelphia 13, Pittsburgh 0.

Pit_McFarland 1 run (Boswell kick), 1:53. Drive: 9 plays, 70 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: Haskins 7 pass to McFarland on 3rd-and-1; Samuels 12 run; Haskins 18 pass to White. Philadelphia 13, Pittsburgh 7.

Phi_FG Elliott 50, :17. Drive: 9 plays, 55 yards, 1:38. Key Plays: Flacco 13 pass to Ty.Jackson; Flacco 13 pass to Patton; Flacco 10 pass to Gainwell; Flacco 19 pass to Ty.Jackson. Philadelphia 16, Pittsburgh 7.

Third Quarter

Pit_A.Johnson 22 pass from Haskins (Sloman kick), 9:38. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 5:26. Key Plays: Haskins 11 pass to Tr.Edmunds; McFarland 7 run on 3rd-and-1. Philadelphia 16, Pittsburgh 14.

Pit_Samuels 1 run (Sloman kick), 3:04. Drive: 11 plays, 50 yards, 5:45. Key Plays: Layne 11 interception return to Philadelphia 50; Haskins 17 pass to Samuels on 3rd-and-12; McFarland 11 run; Haskins 6 pass to White on 3rd-and-6; Samuels 5 run on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 21, Philadelphia 16.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Sloman 22, 11:07. Drive: 14 plays, 76 yards, 5:33. Key Plays: Samuels 11 run; Brooks-James 11 run; Haskins 24 pass to Bussey on 3rd-and-7; Haskins 15 pass to Rader on 3rd-and-5. Pittsburgh 24, Philadelphia 16.

A_69,796.

___

Pit Phi FIRST DOWNS 28 10 Rushing 11 0 Passing 15 10 Penalty 2 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 11-17 0-8 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 410 277 Total Plays 80 42 Avg Gain 5.1 6.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 152 52 Rushes 42 11 Avg per rush 3.619 4.727 NET YARDS PASSING 258 225 Sacked-Yds lost 1-10 2-11 Gross-Yds passing 268 236 Completed-Att. 29-37 14-29 Had Intercepted 1 2 Yards-Pass Play 6.789 7.258 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-1-1 4-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 4-44.0 4-55.75 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 69 102 Punt Returns 2--2 1-7 Kickoff Returns 2-38 4-91 Interceptions 2-33 1-4 PENALTIES-Yds 5-36 7-60 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:42 24:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Brooks-James 9-51, Samuels 10-45, McFarland 9-34, Guerriero 7-20, Harris 2-10, Dobbs 2-(minus 1), Claypool 1-(minus 2), Haskins 2-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Huntley 4-15, Gainwell 2-14, K.Johnson 2-12, Hurts 1-4, B.Scott 1-4, Howard 1-3.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Haskins 16-22-0-161, Rudolph 8-9-0-77, Dobbs 5-6-1-30. Philadelphia, Flacco 10-17-0-178, Hurts 3-7-0-54, Mullens 1-5-2-4.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, White 5-39, Bussey 4-45, D.Johnson 3-41, Smith-Schuster 3-22, A.Johnson 2-38, Rader 2-16, McKoy 2-4, Samuels 1-17, Tr.Edmunds 1-11, Harris 1-9, Gentry 1-7, McFarland 1-7, Freiermuth 1-6, Ebron 1-5, Brooks-James 1-1. Philadelphia, Ty.Jackson 2-32, Ertz 2-20, Reagor 2-20, Rodgers 2-18, Gainwell 2-16, Watkins 1-79, Goedert 1-34, Patton 1-13, Huntley 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Sexton 1-5, McKoy 1-(minus 7). Philadelphia, Reagor 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McFarland 2-38. Philadelphia, Huntley 3-69, Watkins 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Maulet 3-1-0, Spillane 3-0-0, Jones 2-0-1, Bush 2-0-0, Te.Edmunds 2-0-0, U.Gilbert 2-0-0, Loudermilk 1-1-.5, Roche 1-1-.5, Layne 1-1-0, Allen 1-0-0, M.Gilbert 1-0-0, Killebrew 1-0-0, Norwood 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Wade 1-0-0, Wormley 1-0-0, Buggs 0-1-0, Highsmith 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Epps 7-0-0, Countess 6-0-0, R.Smith 5-2-0, Edwards 4-1-0, McPhearson 4-0-0, Bradley 3-4-0, P.Johnson 3-2-0, Jacquet 3-1-0, Ostman 2-2-0, Bailey 2-1-0, Riley 2-1-0, J.Scott 2-1-0, E.Wilson 2-0-0, McGill 1-0-1, Adams 1-0-0, Cox 1-0-0, Hill 1-0-0, Ta.Jackson 1-0-0, Seymour 1-0-0, R.Williams 1-0-0, Singleton 0-7-0, Barnett 0-1-0, Harris 0-1-0, Nelson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Pitts 1-22, Layne 1-11. Philadelphia, Riley 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.