Cincinnati Reds' Anthony DeSclafani, left, hits a grand slam off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brian Duensing in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Reds' Anthony DeSclafani (28) celebrates with Eugenio Suarez (7) after hitting a grand slam off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brian Duensing in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brian Duensing walks back to the dugout after giving up six runs in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. Umpire Greg Gibson, right, argues with Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) after throwing out Chicago's bench coach Brandon Hyde for arguing with him from the dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. Pitcher Anthony DeSclafani hits grand slam, Reds rout Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani hit the first grand slam by a Cincinnati pitcher in 59 years, helping the last-place Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 11-2 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive victory.

It was Cincinnati's third slam in five days and major league-leading seventh of the season, two short of the record set in 2002. The last Reds pitcher to hit a grand slam was Bob Purkey against the Cubs on Aug. 1, 1959.

Tucker Barnhart and Joey Votto also went deep in front of a crowd of 36,818, Cincinnati's largest since opening day. Votto hit a three-run shot off backup catcher Chris Gimenez in the eighth.

The Reds matched their longest win streak of the season and won a third straight game against the Cubs for the first time since winning five in a row in 2014.