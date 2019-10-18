Pistons sign Tre'Shawn Thurman, waive Sword

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have signed forward Tre'Shawn Thurman and waived guard Craig Sword.

The Pistons announced the moves Friday, just a day after announcing that they'd signed Sword.

The 6-foot-7 Thurman averaged 8.2 points a game last season as a senior at Nevada. He also played three seasons at Nebraska-Omaha. Sword spent the last two seasons with the Erie Bayhawks of the NBA G League.

