Pistons send Thomas, Mykhailiuk to G League

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have assigned Khyri Thomas and Svi Mykhailiuk to Grand Rapids, the team's G League affiliate.

Mykhailiuk was acquired from the Lakers on Feb. 6 in the deal that sent Reggie Bullock to Los Angeles. He has played in three games with the Pistons and appeared in 39 for the Lakers before that.

Thomas has appeared in 23 games with the Pistons, averaging 2.7 points.

The Pistons began a five-game road trip with a loss to Cleveland on Monday. They face Phoenix on Thursday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports