https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Pirates-8-Red-Sox-1-13695373.php
Pirates 8, Red Sox 1
|Boston
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Matheny cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Krmer 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M.Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|J.Duran rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Shuck cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Parce 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cstllns 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Amral ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sa.Leon c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Jo.Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Brntz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Kang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|S.Trvis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hayes 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D L Grr 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chatham ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taillon sp
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Rvera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Klley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kvlehan lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|Boston
|100
|000
|000—1
|Pittsburgh
|011
|203
|01x—8
E_Dalbec (3), Kang (2). DP_Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Boston 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (3), Chisenhall (2), Gonzalez (1). HR_Marte (3), Dickerson (2). SB_Frazier (1), Marte (3), Gonzalez 2 (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Walden L, 2-1
|2 2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|McGrath
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Tapia
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Martinez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Taillon W, 1-0
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Liriano H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burdi
|BS, 0-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maurer
|BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Martinez (Kivlehan).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:42. A_8,346
View Comments