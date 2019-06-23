Pirates 11, Padres 10, 11 innings,

San Diego Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Tts Jr. ss 4 3 2 2 Newman 2b-ss 6 1 2 2 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 B.Rynld lf 3 1 2 2 Machado 3b 6 1 3 2 S.Marte cf 4 0 0 1 Renfroe lf-rf 3 1 2 1 Bell 1b 5 2 2 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr rf 6 1 1 2 Myers lf 2 0 0 0 Kang ss 2 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 6 0 1 0 Moran ph-2b 3 0 1 0 Margot cf 6 1 1 1 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 6 2 3 3 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Lcchesi p 2 0 0 0 Stllngs ph 1 1 1 2 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 J.Osuna 3b 6 1 3 1 Qntrill p 0 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 5 1 0 0 G.Grcia ph 0 1 0 0 Brault p 1 1 1 1 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrtin ph 1 1 1 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 C.Hlmes p 0 0 0 0 F.Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0 Maton p 1 0 0 0 C.Dckrs ph 1 0 1 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Hrtlieb p 0 0 0 0 Strtton p 0 0 0 0 A.Frzer ph-2b 3 1 2 0 Totals 45 10 13 10 Totals 47 11 17 11

San Diego 100 202 020 03—10 Pittsburgh 002 110 003 04—11

E_Machado (8). LOB_San Diego 11, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Machado 2 (14), Renfroe (12), Hedges 2 (6), Bell (28), Me.Cabrera (11), Moran (10), J.Osuna (3), A.Frazier (13). SB_Machado (2), Renfroe (4), Hedges (1). CS_Hosmer (1). SF_Renfroe (2), B.Reynolds (1), S.Marte (2). S_S.Marte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Lucchesi 5 6 4 4 0 4 Quantrill H,1 2 2 0 0 0 3 Perdomo H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Yates BS,1 1 3 3 1 1 0 Maton 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 Wisler L,2-2 BS,2 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 Pittsburgh Brault 5 6 3 3 3 4 C.Holmes BS,1 2-3 1 2 2 0 2 Ri.Rodriguez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hartlieb 1 1 2 2 3 2 Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 0 F.Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Liriano W,2-1 1 3 3 3 2 2

HBP_by Lucchesi (B.Reynolds). WP_Brault, Lucchesi, C.Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_4:58. A_25,294 (38,362).