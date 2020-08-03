Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 64 36.1 562-1159 .485 129-361 423-461 .918 1676 26.2
Ayton 32 32.9 269-487 .552 2-7 61-80 .763 601 18.8
Oubre 56 34.5 373-826 .452 108-307 192-246 .780 1046 18.7
Rubio 59 31.6 262-635 .413 69-194 186-216 .861 779 13.2
Baynes 42 22.2 183-381 .480 59-168 56-75 .747 481 11.5
Kaminsky 34 21.7 131-289 .453 39-117 61-90 .678 362 10.6
Saric 60 24.9 226-484 .467 76-220 87-103 .845 615 10.3
Payne 2 19.5 8-17 .471 3-7 0-0 .000 19 9.5
Bridges 67 27.5 216-424 .509 57-167 93-111 .838 582 8.7
C.Johnson 51 20.8 147-344 .427 96-240 39-50 .780 429 8.4
T.Johnson 31 16.6 65-171 .380 24-83 24-32 .750 178 5.7
Diallo 44 10.6 89-137 .650 1-2 32-37 .865 211 4.8
Carter 52 15.5 86-214 .402 49-124 23-27 .852 244 4.7
Okobo 54 13.1 72-181 .398 25-71 46-67 .687 215 4.0
Jerome 28 11.3 37-106 .349 13-47 11-14 .786 98 3.5
Lecque 4 6.5 4-10 .400 0-4 2-2 1.000 10 2.5
Bolden 3 11.0 2-8 .250 0-3 2-2 1.000 6 2.0
Owens 3 5.0 1-5 .200 0-2 2-2 1.000 4 1.3
Harper 3 2.7 1-4 .250 0-2 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 67 241.1 2734-5882 .465 750-2126 1340-1615 .830 7558 112.8
OPPONENTS 67 241.1 2771-5852 .474 783-2143 1307-1665 .785 7632 113.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 27 239 266 4.2 416 6.5 198 1 47 252 16
Ayton 129 251 380 11.9 60 1.9 104 0 22 72 53
Oubre 67 294 361 6.4 85 1.5 192 0 71 83 40
Rubio 44 231 275 4.7 523 8.9 149 0 91 160 9
Baynes 71 166 237 5.6 67 1.6 141 0 10 50 23
Kaminsky 31 131 162 4.8 73 2.1 73 0 13 34 10
Saric 89 270 359 6.0 112 1.9 139 0 35 78 15
Payne 0 7 7 3.5 3 1.5 2 0 3 2 2
Bridges 59 204 263 3.9 119 1.8 149 0 96 69 42
C.Johnson 40 115 155 3.0 58 1.1 79 0 31 30 16
T.Johnson 10 42 52 1.7 50 1.6 43 0 12 24 8
Diallo 28 99 127 2.9 22 .5 54 0 10 30 12
Carter 25 77 102 2.0 71 1.4 79 0 40 31 13
Okobo 16 72 88 1.6 113 2.1 53 0 24 38 4
Jerome 6 35 41 1.5 43 1.5 28 0 14 18 3
Lecque 0 0 0 .0 2 .5 2 0 0 1 0
Bolden 3 5 8 2.7 0 .0 6 0 2 0 2
Owens 2 1 3 1.0 0 .0 1 0 1 0 0
Harper 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 647 2239 2886 43.1 1817 27.1 1492 1 522 1009 268
OPPONENTS 618 2303 2921 43.6 1585 23.7 1533 2 544 1063 374