Phils win 6th straight, beat Mets to take over NL East lead AARON BRACY, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 11:38 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run, and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies won their sixth straight game to take over first place in the NL East with a 4-2 victory over the slumping New York Mets on Friday night.
Didi Gregorius also went deep for the Phillies, who extended the longest active winning streak in the majors and moved four games above .500. They are a half-game ahead of the Mets.