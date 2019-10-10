Phillies fire manager Gabe Kapler in hyped season gone wrong

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have fired Gabe Kapler, nearly two weeks after disappointing finish to a season of big expectations.

Kapler was dismissed Thursday after going 161-163 in two seasons. Philadelphia failed to live up to the hype following an offseason spending spree highlighted by Bryce Harper's arrival. The team went 81-81, its first nonlosing season since 2012.

The Phillies were only two games behind in the NL wild-card standings after beating Atlanta on Sept. 18 but lost eight of the next nine, including a five-game sweep at Washington. They finished eight games behind Milwaukee for the second wild card and 16 behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.

Last year, the Phillies had a one-game lead in the division on Aug. 11 before going 15-31 the rest of the way.

___

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Philadelphia. The Phillies fired Kapler Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. less FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Philadelphia. The Phillies fired Kapler Thursday, ... more Photo: Matt Slocum, AP Photo: Matt Slocum, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Phillies fire manager Gabe Kapler in hyped season gone wrong 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports