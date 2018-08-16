Phillies 7, Red Sox 4

Boston Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0 Holt 2b 3 1 2 0 Bour 1b 5 1 2 0 E.Nunez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 A.Cbrra ss 4 1 1 0 Mreland 1b 5 0 1 3 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 3 1 1 0 N.Wllms rf 4 1 2 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 3 3 3 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 1 Leon c 4 0 1 0 Vlasqez p 0 0 0 0 Eovaldi p 1 1 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Pmeranz p 0 0 0 0 C.Sntna ph 1 0 1 1 Betts ph 1 0 1 1 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Vlazqez p 0 0 0 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Kingery ph 0 0 0 1 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Pivetta ph 1 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 36 7 12 7

Boston 003 000 010—4 Philadelphia 000 301 30x—7

E_Bour (4), W.Ramos (5), Devers (21). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Moreland (18), W.Ramos 2 (16). 3B_W.Ramos (1). CS_Holt (5). SF_Kingery (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Eovaldi 5 7 3 1 0 5 Kelly L,4-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Pomeranz 1 4 3 3 1 1 Velazquez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia Velasquez 2 1-3 4 3 3 4 2 Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Hunter W,4-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Loup H,10 1 1 0 0 0 0 Neshek 2-3 3 1 0 0 0 Dominguez S,13-16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Velasquez (Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Will Little.

T_3:27. A_35,266 (43,647).