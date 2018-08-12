https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Phillies-5-Padres-1-13149737.php
Phillies 5, Padres 1
|Philadelphia
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Renfroe lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|F.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vllneva 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dmnguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lockett p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pirela ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wngnter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|120
|000—5
|San Diego
|000
|000
|100—1
E_Wingenter (1). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 10. 2B_A.Cabrera (26), Renfroe (18), Hedges (9). 3B_N.Williams (3), Spangenberg (3). HR_C.Hernandez (10), Franco (19). SB_Hedges (3). SF_Margot (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Nola W,13-3
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Davis
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Arano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hunter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dominguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|Lockett L,0-3
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Stock
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
A.Davis pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Nola (Villanueva).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:12. A_35,098 (42,445).
View Comments