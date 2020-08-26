Philadelphia-Washington Runs

Recommended Video:

Nationals first. Trea Turner homers to center field. Adam Eaton lines out to center field to Roman Quinn. Juan Soto grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to Rhys Hoskins. Asdrubal Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Arrieta to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Phillies 0.

Phillies third. Roman Quinn grounds out to second base, Luis Garcia to Asdrubal Cabrera. Scott Kingery doubles to deep left center field. Andrew McCutchen singles to center field. Scott Kingery scores. Rhys Hoskins singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Bryce Harper flies out to deep left field to Juan Soto. J.T. Realmuto homers to right field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Andrew McCutchen scores. Didi Gregorius grounds out to first base to Asdrubal Cabrera.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Nationals 1.

Nationals sixth. Victor Robles called out on strikes. Trea Turner grounds out to shallow center field, Scott Kingery to Rhys Hoskins. Adam Eaton homers to right field. Juan Soto walks. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Nationals 2.

Phillies seventh. Roman Quinn singles to shallow infield. Scott Kingery flies out to shallow center field to Adam Eaton. Andrew McCutchen reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Roman Quinn scores. Rhys Hoskins pops out to shallow infield to Kurt Suzuki. Bryce Harper is intentionally walked. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 5, Nationals 2.

Phillies eighth. Didi Gregorius doubles to deep left center field. Jean Segura lines out to shallow center field to Trea Turner. Alec Bohm singles to shallow center field. Didi Gregorius scores. Roman Quinn grounds out to shallow infield to Asdrubal Cabrera. Alec Bohm to second. Scott Kingery pops out to shallow center field to Luis Garcia.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 6, Nationals 2.

Phillies ninth. Andrew McCutchen walks. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. Bryce Harper is intentionally walked. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Bryce Harper to second. Andrew McCutchen to third. Didi Gregorius is intentionally walked. Jean Segura singles to right field. Didi Gregorius to third. Bryce Harper scores. Andrew McCutchen scores. Alec Bohm flies out to right field to Adam Eaton.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 8, Nationals 2.

Nationals ninth. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Jean Segura. Kurt Suzuki flies out to deep right field to Bryce Harper. Luis Garcia strikes out swinging. Eric Thames reaches on error to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Fielding error by Rhys Hoskins. Carter Kieboom grounds out to shallow infield, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 1 hit, 2 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 8, Nationals 3.