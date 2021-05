Blue jays first. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette grounds out to first base to Rhys Hoskins. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to center field. Teoscar Hernandez walks. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep center field to Odubel Herrera.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, Phillies 0.

Blue jays second. Cavan Biggio singles to center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles, advances to 3rd. Cavan Biggio scores. Fielding error by Nick Maton. Rowdy Tellez pops out to shallow infield to Alec Bohm. Reese McGuire singles to shallow center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Marcus Semien grounds out to shortstop. Reese McGuire out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Phillies 0.

Blue jays eighth. Teoscar Hernandez called out on strikes. Randal Grichuk doubles to shallow left field. Cavan Biggio lines out to deep right center field to Scott Kingery. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reaches on error. Randal Grichuk scores. Fielding error by Jean Segura. Rowdy Tellez flies out to deep left field to Andrew McCutchen.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Blue jays 4, Phillies 0.