Philadelphia Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.342
|713
|118
|185
|36
|5
|30
|112
|83
|167
|10
|1
|13
|Knapp
|.471
|.500
|17
|1
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin
|.368
|.442
|38
|8
|14
|3
|0
|3
|10
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|.338
|.471
|68
|21
|23
|3
|1
|6
|16
|15
|13
|4
|0
|0
|Haseley
|.333
|.364
|21
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius
|.307
|.357
|75
|12
|23
|3
|0
|3
|15
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Realmuto
|.289
|.341
|76
|15
|22
|3
|0
|8
|21
|6
|22
|0
|0
|1
|Bohm
|.276
|.400
|29
|4
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Quinn
|.245
|.275
|49
|6
|12
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|13
|3
|0
|1
|Bruce
|.231
|.273
|52
|6
|12
|3
|2
|4
|11
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.230
|.284
|74
|7
|17
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Segura
|.230
|.338
|61
|12
|14
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|13
|1
|1
|1
|Hoskins
|.206
|.407
|68
|16
|14
|5
|0
|1
|7
|20
|21
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|.182
|.208
|22
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery
|.121
|.177
|58
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|15
|0
|0
|2
|Garlick
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|13
|5.58
|22
|22
|2
|182.1
|219
|128
|113
|35
|66
|195
|Parker
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Romero
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Walker
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Álvarez
|0
|0
|1.42
|8
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|2.81
|4
|4
|0
|25.2
|25
|9
|8
|1
|6
|12
|Nola
|2
|2
|3.10
|5
|5
|0
|29.0
|19
|10
|10
|5
|7
|40
|Morgan
|0
|0
|4.05
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|11
|McClain
|0
|0
|4.15
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Arrieta
|1
|3
|4.95
|4
|4
|0
|20.0
|22
|11
|11
|3
|6
|17
|Eflin
|0
|1
|5.14
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|8
|2
|5
|23
|Hunter
|0
|1
|5.62
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|6
|Howard
|0
|1
|6.17
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|19
|9
|8
|4
|5
|11
|Neris
|1
|1
|6.75
|7
|0
|2
|5.1
|8
|7
|4
|0
|4
|7
|Velasquez
|0
|0
|7.62
|4
|3
|0
|13.0
|13
|11
|11
|4
|8
|18
|Rosso
|0
|0
|7.94
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Guerra
|1
|3
|8.59
|9
|0
|0
|7.1
|10
|9
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Kelley
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Pivetta
|0
|0
|15.88
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|10
|10
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|16.88
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Irvin
|0
|1
|17.18
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|4
|Davis
|0
|0
|21.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|10
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
