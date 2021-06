Phillies first. Odubel Herrera homers to center field. Rhys Hoskins singles to left field. Bryce Harper grounds out to shortstop. Rhys Hoskins out at second. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to third base, Jason Vosler to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Giants 0.

Giants second. Brandon Crawford doubles to deep center field. Wilmer Flores flies out to right center field to Bryce Harper. Steven Duggar walks. Jason Vosler singles to right field. Steven Duggar to third. Brandon Crawford scores. Johnny Cueto strikes out on a foul bunt. LaMonte Wade Jr. doubles to shallow right field. Jason Vosler to third. Steven Duggar scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. to third. Jason Vosler scores. Mike Yastrzemski pops out to shortstop to Alec Bohm.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Phillies 1.

Phillies fourth. Bryce Harper singles to shallow left field. Andrew McCutchen homers to center field. Bryce Harper scores. Brad Miller called out on strikes. Alec Bohm grounds out to second base to Brandon Belt. Luke Williams grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 3, Giants 3.

Giants fourth. Steven Duggar lines out to center field to Odubel Herrera. Jason Vosler grounds out to first base, Rhys Hoskins to Vince Velasquez. Johnny Cueto walks. LaMonte Wade Jr. triples to deep center field. Johnny Cueto scores. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to deep right center field to Bryce Harper.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 4, Phillies 3.

Giants fifth. Buster Posey grounds out to shortstop, Luke Williams to Rhys Hoskins. Brandon Belt homers to right field. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores singles to deep center field. Steven Duggar called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Phillies 3.