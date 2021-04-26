Philadelphia Flyers Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 26, 2021 Philadelphia Flyers POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 25 James van Riemsdyk 48 16 23 39 2 14 9 0 0 118 .136 F 93 Jakub Voracek 45 9 28 37 -12 14 0 0 2 88 .102 F 28 Claude Giroux 46 13 22 35 -2 12 1 0 1 103 .126 F 14 Sean Couturier 37 14 20 34 -3 6 3 0 4 95 .147 F 86 Joel Farabee 47 15 16 31 -4 12 3 0 1 99 .152 F 11 Travis Konecny 42 9 20 29 -4 24 3 0 1 81 .111 F 13 Kevin Hayes 48 11 16 27 -6 22 3 0 2 111 .099 D 9 Ivan Provorov 48 7 18 25 3 18 0 0 2 106 .066 F 21 Scott Laughton 45 7 10 17 6 33 0 0 1 78 .090 D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 38 8 8 16 -4 4 4 0 0 81 .099 F 23 Oskar Lindblom 42 7 5 12 -9 9 0 0 1 52 .135 D 6 Travis Sanheim 47 2 10 12 -16 16 0 0 1 83 .024 F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 44 3 8 11 -3 42 0 0 0 43 .070 D 32 Erik Gustafsson 24 1 9 10 -2 0 0 0 0 25 .040 D 5 Philippe Myers 36 0 9 9 -15 16 0 0 0 64 .000 F 19 Nolan Patrick 44 4 4 8 -21 18 2 0 0 43 .093 F 17 Michael Raffl 34 3 5 8 -5 26 0 0 2 31 .097 D 61 Justin Braun 45 0 3 3 -1 14 0 0 0 48 .000 D 8 Robert Hagg 30 1 2 3 -4 16 0 0 0 26 .038 D 39 Nate Prosser 6 1 1 2 -7 0 0 0 0 5 .200 F 57 Wade Allison 6 1 0 1 -2 2 1 0 0 11 .091 F 82 Connor Bunnaman 18 0 1 1 -6 2 0 0 0 15 .000 F-D 55 Samuel Morin 17 1 0 1 -9 35 0 0 1 12 .083 F 10 Andy Andreoff 6 0 0 0 -6 9 0 0 0 2 .000 F 59 Jackson Cates 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 6 .000 D 52 Mark Friedman 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 3 .000 F 48 Morgan Frost 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 72 David Kase 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 58 Tanner Laczynski 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 .000 F 64 Maxim Sushko 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 81 Carsen Twarynski 6 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 4 .000 TEAM TOTALS 48 133 238 371 -136 378 29 0 19 1439 .092 OPPONENT TOTALS 48 167 290 457 129 361 37 5 22 1406 .119 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 79 Carter Hart 27 1456 3.67 9 11 5 1 89 721 0.877 0 0 2 37 Brian Elliott 25 1311 2.88 13 6 2 2 63 606 0.896 0 0 0 34 Alex Lyon 3 141 4.23 0 2 0 0 10 74 0.865 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 48 2936 3.38 22 19 7 3 162 1401 .881 133 238 378 OPPONENT TOTALS 48 2936 2.69 26 14 8 2 129 1435 .908 167 290 361 More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...