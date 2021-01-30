Philadelphia Flyers Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 30, 2021 Philadelphia Flyers POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 93 Jakub Voracek 8 1 8 9 2 6 0 0 0 13 .077 F 28 Claude Giroux 8 1 7 8 5 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 13 Kevin Hayes 8 3 5 8 2 0 0 0 0 17 .176 F 11 Travis Konecny 8 5 3 8 5 0 2 0 1 13 .385 F 25 James van Riemsdyk 8 5 3 8 -2 2 4 0 0 20 .250 F 86 Joel Farabee 8 2 3 5 0 2 0 0 1 17 .118 D 56 Erik Gustafsson 7 0 5 5 -1 0 0 0 0 7 .000 F 19 Nolan Patrick 8 2 3 5 1 4 1 0 0 8 .250 D 9 Ivan Provorov 8 2 3 5 5 2 0 0 1 11 .182 F 23 Oskar Lindblom 8 2 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 11 .182 F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 8 1 2 3 -1 10 0 0 0 5 .200 F 21 Scott Laughton 8 0 3 3 0 6 0 0 0 9 .000 F 12 Michael Raffl 8 2 1 3 -1 2 0 0 2 8 .250 D 6 Travis Sanheim 8 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 10 .100 F 82 Connor Bunnaman 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 14 Sean Couturier 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 39 Nate Prosser 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.000 D 61 Justin Braun 8 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 3 Mark Friedman 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 F 48 Morgan Frost 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 8 Robert Hagg 7 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 5 Philippe Myers 4 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 8 28 51 79 20 54 7 0 5 190 .147 OPPONENT TOTALS 8 25 43 68 -23 52 8 0 2 273 .092 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 79 Carter Hart 6 332 3.6 3 2 1 0 20 192 0.896 0 0 2 37 Brian Elliott 3 151 1.97 2 0 0 1 5 81 0.938 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 8 485 3.13 5 2 1 1 25 273 .908 28 51 54 OPPONENT TOTALS 8 485 3.13 3 5 0 0 25 187 .853 25 43 52 More for youSportsBeen a long time: Several streaks came to an end in...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 19 Arkansas upsets third-ranked UConnBy Doug Bonjour